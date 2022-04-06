LawCall
Alabama lawmakers approve teacher pay raise

The Alabama House of Representatives on Wednesday gave final approval to the education trust...
The Alabama House of Representatives on Wednesday gave final approval to the education trust fund budget that increases the minimum starting salaries for K-12 teachers in public schools.(WBRC)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have approved the largest teacher pay raise in a generation.

The Alabama House of Representatives on Wednesday gave final approval to the education trust fund budget that increases the minimum starting salaries for K-12 teachers in public schools.

The budget bill now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

Teachers with nine or more years of experience would get raises ranging from 5% to nearly 21% for those with 35 years of classroom experience.

Latest News