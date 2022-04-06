LawCall
7-year-old dies in ATV accident in Marshall Co.

The child was a passenger in the Polaris all-terrain vehicle when it left the road and flipped,...
The child was a passenger in the Polaris all-terrain vehicle when it left the road and flipped, according to Troopers.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - State Troopers say a 7-year-old died in an ATV accident on Tuesday, April 5 in Marshall County.

The child was a passenger in the Polaris all-terrain vehicle when it left the road and flipped, according to Troopers.

Troopers say Patricia D. Johnson, 28, of Boaz, was driving the ATV. She was hurt and taken by helicopter to a hospital.


The crash happened on Brock Road near Miller Road, approximately five miles west of Boaz.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

