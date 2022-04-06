LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact 6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

53-year-old man killed in scooter accident in Tuscaloosa

(Live 5 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 53-year-old man was killed in a scooter accident in Tuscaloosa on Sunday, April 3, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said Jody B. Johnson, of Millport, was killed when his scooter was struck by a person driving an SUV.

Troopers said Johnson was not using a helmet at the time of the crash and he died at the scene.

The crash occurred at 9:08 p.m. on Interstate 59 near the 75 mile marker, within the city limits of Tuscaloosa.


google map for my website

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm coverage.
FIRST ALERT: Isolated to scattered strong or severe storms possible Wednesday
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
18 wheeler wreck in Irondale
2 men killed in one of 2 wrecks on I-20 EB
Birmingham police are still investigating a double murder involving a grandmother and her...
Neighbors in shock following double homicide in Hillman Garden community of Birmingham
Some schools closing early ahead of afternoon severe weather threat

Latest News

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has a new four-legged employee with their K-9 Millie.
Etowah Co. adds therapy dog to the team
Some schools closing early ahead of afternoon severe weather threat
Lane reopens on 280 WB following wreck in Shelby Co.
Expert Brings "Friends" for Mike as Preview for Bama Bug Fest
Expert Brings "Friends" for Mike as Preview for Bama Bug Fest
Matthew Markley is being charged with assault for breaking a rib of an ambulance worker
Lauderdale County man broke rib of ambulance worker