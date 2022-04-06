53-year-old man killed in scooter accident in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 53-year-old man was killed in a scooter accident in Tuscaloosa on Sunday, April 3, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said Jody B. Johnson, of Millport, was killed when his scooter was struck by a person driving an SUV.

Troopers said Johnson was not using a helmet at the time of the crash and he died at the scene.

The crash occurred at 9:08 p.m. on Interstate 59 near the 75 mile marker, within the city limits of Tuscaloosa.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

