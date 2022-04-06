21-year-old Greensboro man killed in accident in Hale Co.

HALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 21-year-old Greensboro man died in a single-vehicle accident in Hale County on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Anthony O’Neal Gray, 21, was killed when troopers said he drove his SUV off the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. Gray died at the scene.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Alabama 25 near the 39 mile marker, approximately three miles north of Faunsdale, in Hale County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

