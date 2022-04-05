Women and Gender Resource Center bring awareness to sexual, domestic violence

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - It’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and one national study says it’s a problem and quite prevalent on college campuses. One group brought the awareness to the forefront at the University of Alabama (UA) in Tuscaloosa.

April 5 was a day of action by the Women and Gender Resource Center (WGRC) at UA.

It was in the Great Hall in the University of Alabama Student Center where the group brought awareness to sexual and domestic violence. One national study indicated that sexual assaults are more common on college campuses than any other crime, and that 13 percent of all college students experience rape or sexual violence through force or incapacitation. By mid-morning, around 30 students met with people like Anna Russell to learn more about what resources that are available.

“I think the primary reason it’s still prevalent in society is because we live in rape culture and we live in a society that condones sexual violence, so specifically at the Women and Gender Center, we have free advocacy services for victims of sexual violence, and that’s sexual assault, domestic abuse. We also have the Tuscaloosa Safe Center where people can go and get a free medical forensic exam who experience sexual assault,” said Anna Russell, Public Education Coordinator for WGRC.

Several events are planned throughout the of month of April, such as Take Back The Night and Teal Tuesday, which is the color for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.