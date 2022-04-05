Trifongo with Grilled Flank Steak and Salsa Creolla
Published: Apr. 5, 2022
Ingredients:
1 12 oz flank steak, season both sides with salt and pepper
1 sweet plantain cut in slices
1 green plantain cut in inch slices then boiled or fried
1 Yucca boiled
Directions:
Cook then mash with garlic and vegetables or chicken stock, season well
Make a mash potato consistency and your done
Sautee both sides of steak
Add peppers, onions, garlic, wine, beer or some of our Fusion spices
