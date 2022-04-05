Trifongo with Grilled Flank Steak and Salsa Creolla

Ingredients:

1 12 oz flank steak, season both sides with salt and pepper

1 sweet plantain cut in slices

1 green plantain cut in inch slices then boiled or fried

1 Yucca boiled

Directions:

Cook then mash with garlic and vegetables or chicken stock, season well

Make a mash potato consistency and your done

Sautee both sides of steak

Add peppers, onions, garlic, wine, beer or some of our Fusion spices

