Train issues on 16th Street in Tuscaloosa

By Bryan Henry
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - There is another train problem in our area, but this time it’s in west Alabama. The location is on 16th Street just around the corner from the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

It’s a simple railroad crossing at the corner of 16th Street and T.Y. Rogers, Jr. Avenue.

Neighbors say the train often blows the horn many times during the day and overnight, straddles the track, blocking the intersection and then at some point it either moves on or moves backwards.

Homeowners say they don’t have a problem with the railroad company itself, they’re just pleading with the city to close this part of 16th and re-route traffic towards 18th Street.. just two blocks away. By closing that part of 16th, the train engineer wouldn’t have to blow the whistle as required by law.

Residents may get their wish at a public hearing scheduled for April 14.

“It could be 40 or 50 times a night. It’s hard to imagine. Sometimes it’s more, sometimes it’s less. But to have to listen to that horn 24/7, little kids out here trying to play,” said homeowner Jerry Carter.

“The benefit of closing off the railroad crossing would be to reduce the frequency the bells and whistles and horns going off that wake up citizens in this area,” said Brett Blackburn of the Tuscaloosa city engineering department.

At least two people, and one of them is a property owner, feels the opposite. He’s concerned closing that part of 16th Street could impact property values.

The public hearing will take place at 1000 Nick’s Kids Place on April 14 starting at 5:30 p.m.

