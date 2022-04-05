Stormy, active weather pattern producing life-saving habits

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Bad weather is no stranger to Alabama. We seem to get it all no matter the season and Tuesday morning will be no exception with another round of inclement weather on the way. But we have noticed something good coming out of years of threatening storms.

In the past, there may have been times some folks didn’t take storms seriously. That is changing, according to those in the weather business and first responders.

No surprise in Alabama this week another round of potentially bad weather but unlike years past, long before technology took a quantum leap, EMA directors such as Eric Terrell don’t quite feel the burden of being the ONLY one to sound the warning of what it means to be weather aware.

“As far as them taking it more seriously in the past couple of years since I’ve been here, you know there is a lot of information out there now,” said Marion County EMA Director Eric Terrell.

Veteran meteorologist Matt Daniel at WBRC agrees.

“Because there is such an active weather in this area, I do think everyone in the state of Alabama takes it a little more seriously,” said Daniel.

“There are sites people are following on Facebook,” Terrell said.

Although Terrell has only been on job for two years in Marion County, he says there is no doubt the turning point came after the 2011 tornadoes. Terrell sees it and hears it first hand that more and more people have become weather conscious and tech savvy which means more lives will be saved.

“There are more ways for them to receive that kind of information and I think the public is doing a good job sharing that information,” Terrell said.

“From 2011 that horrible tornado outbreak and I believe that when people encounter days like that, I just think they’re more weather aware,” Daniel added.

The bottom line? Being weather alert means being weather prepared.

