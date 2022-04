BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Severe weather damage is being reported in parts of Bryan County.

WTOC is sending crews to the scene when safe.

Viewers have sent pictures of a possible tornado near the I-16 and Hwy 119 area of Bryan County.

#FirstAlertWeather: Viewer video of a possible tornado near the I-16 and Hwy 119 area in Bryan County. Posted by WTOC-TV on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

