Reports of child abuse spike following pandemic shutdowns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Every 47 seconds a child is abused or neglected in the United States.

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and advocates say it is needed more than ever this year. During the pandemic shutdowns, cases of abuse spiked.

Experts at the Prescott House, a child advocacy center in Birmingham, say when schools and daycares shut down, many children ended up in unsafe environments, and without access to safe adults they could turn to or confide in.

“One of the things that happened during our ‘safer at home’ plan during the pandemic, is that we took children away from a robust safe network, taking them out of the school system, putting them in a place where they had limited access to the world outside.” says Maribeth Thomas, the Executive Director Prescott House. “It made them more vulnerable.”

Many of those cases, are just now coming to light, as children return to regular routines, and re-establish connections.

“Now children were beginning to built their networks back, so we are hearing reports of things that happened during the pandemic. I do believe that we will continue to see a spike in that,” says Thomas. “Not all school systems are in a full face to face capacity, so it’s taking children longer to build those relationships with those safe adults, so they feel comfortable sharing what is often times an indescribable difficult thing to share.”

Children also spent more time on devices during shutdowns, which lead to vulnerability online.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says reports to their cyber tip line skyrocketed from 2020-2021.

“They received 8 million more reports nationwide,” says Thomas. “Anything with access to the internet gives the world access to your child. It’s incumbent on parents to make the efforts to become wise about the sites their children are on.”

The signs of abuse are not always obvious, and Thomas encourages parents and caregivers to listen carefully to children and create an environment where they feel safe sharing.

“When a child says something, take head to that. It does not mean we are accusing someone, but we are giving value to those child’s words and we are allowing the people who are responsible for investigating those things to investigate, so if you hear something or see something, you report to somebody who can do something about that and take measures to do so,” says Thomas.

The Prescott House is a non-profit designed to help victims, but also to prevent child abuse. They offer community prevention classes for adults. They also help give children hope after traumatic event.

“The reason that Prescott house is here is to help children navigate their experiences with trauma through a system that was designed for adults. But we don’t end there. We offer them therapy to begin their healing journey. We want to help them restore their home,” says Thomas.

All of their services are free to victims and their families.

To learn more about the Prescott House, and how you can help, visit their website. They are also holding a corn hole fundraiser on April 24 at Back Forty Beer Company.

