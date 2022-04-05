LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Prepare for rainy drive to work on Tuesday morning

By Catherine Patterson
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with some important reminders before your rainy drive to work Tuesday morning.

We’ve been giving you the First Alert about heavy rain expected between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. and that means low visibility and slick roads.

Now is the time to plan your route.

Plan to leave a bit earlier to allow yourself more time, and consider avoiding roads notorious for flooding.

Remember: the faster you drive, the less water it will take to cause your car to hydroplane, meaning you lose contact with the surface of the roadway.

If you are hydroplaning, Dr. Benjamin McManus, Assistant Director for UAB TRIP Lab, said: “You do not want to make any sudden movements. You don’t want to suddenly brake, suddenly accelerate, or suddenly change your steering because you are going to basically ski on the water with that motion. You want to coast. You want to try to stay straight. If you happen to begin skidding, you want to steer into the skid.”

Remember to keep plenty of space between you and the car in front of you, so you have more time and space to react.

Also, keep your low beams on when it’s raining and never drive with your brights on when it rains.

If you have to pull over, make sure to pull off as far away from the road as possible with your hazard lights on and stay in your car.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama
Police in Hoover are investigating after a man died after being hit by a car in Hoover on April...
29-year-old man hit by car, killed in Hoover
Birmingham Police are investigating after three people were shot on April 3, 2022.
Three injured in early morning shooting in Birmingham
62-year-old woman, toddler found dead in Birmingham home
The body of a missing Florida mom was found this weekend in St. Clair County. WBRC Fox 6 spoke...
Springville residents shocked about Florida woman’s body found in barn

Latest News

Dominique Goodson has been taken into custody.
Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody
Group heading overseas to help those impacted by Russian invasion
Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions headed overseas to provide aid to Ukraine
Strawberry Festival in Chilton County
Chilton County Strawberry Festival just days away
Prepare for rainy drive to work Tuesday morning
Prepare for rainy drive to work Tuesday morning