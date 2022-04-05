Prepare for rainy drive to work on Tuesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with some important reminders before your rainy drive to work Tuesday morning.

We’ve been giving you the First Alert about heavy rain expected between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. and that means low visibility and slick roads.

Now is the time to plan your route.

Plan to leave a bit earlier to allow yourself more time, and consider avoiding roads notorious for flooding.

Remember: the faster you drive, the less water it will take to cause your car to hydroplane, meaning you lose contact with the surface of the roadway.

If you are hydroplaning, Dr. Benjamin McManus, Assistant Director for UAB TRIP Lab, said: “You do not want to make any sudden movements. You don’t want to suddenly brake, suddenly accelerate, or suddenly change your steering because you are going to basically ski on the water with that motion. You want to coast. You want to try to stay straight. If you happen to begin skidding, you want to steer into the skid.”

Remember to keep plenty of space between you and the car in front of you, so you have more time and space to react.

Also, keep your low beams on when it’s raining and never drive with your brights on when it rains.

If you have to pull over, make sure to pull off as far away from the road as possible with your hazard lights on and stay in your car.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.