Police: Walker Co. man arrested after running over person, beating them with pipe

Robert Earl Wilson, 56.
Robert Earl Wilson, 56.(Source: Walker County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies responded to a call of a victim who had been run over by a vehicle and beaten with a pipe on April 4.

Deputies say they located the suspect at his residence in Boldo, where he barricaded himself inside the home with two other individuals.

Authorities identified the suspect as 56-year-old Robert Earl Wilson.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team responded to the location. Police say numerous attempts to negotiate a surrender with Wilson were unsuccessful.

The SWAT team made entry into the home and took Wilson into custody, according to police. Investigators seized 2.6 ounces of marijuana from the residence.

Wilson was arrested for attempted murder. Police say additional charges are expected for unlawful imprisonment and first-degree possession of marijuana.

Authorities continue to investigate.

