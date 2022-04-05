Multiple wrecks on I-20 EB, traffic heavily delayed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - I-20 EB is completely shut down after a tractor trailer caught fire at mile marker 138 and what is believed to be a fatal wreck at mile marker 136.

I-20 East traffic is backed up just before the Old Leeds Rd exit and on I-459 North at Grants Mill Rd.

6AM *FIRST ALERT* ALL LANES BLOCKED until further notice due to VEHICLE FIRE on I-20 EB past I-459 (exit 140) near Hwy 78. Leed area. Possible truck with HAZMAT spill. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/Ux8qbZGW0e — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) April 5, 2022

Tractor trailer fire shuts down I-20 EB past I-459 (ALGO)

According to Irondale police, a truck carrying lithium batteries caught fire around 6 a.m. at mm 138. Irondale Fire & Rescue and a hazmat team are at the scene.

The second wreck involved a vehicle that went under an 18 wheeler at mm 136. The coroner was called to the scene.

All lanes blocked until further notice. Please use an alternate route.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.