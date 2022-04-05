LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Multiple wrecks on I-20 EB, traffic heavily delayed

18 wheeler wreck in Irondale
18 wheeler wreck in Irondale(Irondale Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - I-20 EB is completely shut down after a tractor trailer caught fire at mile marker 138 and what is believed to be a fatal wreck at mile marker 136.

I-20 East traffic is backed up just before the Old Leeds Rd exit and on I-459 North at Grants Mill Rd.

Tractor trailer fire shuts down I-20 EB past I-459
Tractor trailer fire shuts down I-20 EB past I-459(ALGO)

According to Irondale police, a truck carrying lithium batteries caught fire around 6 a.m. at mm 138. Irondale Fire & Rescue and a hazmat team are at the scene.

The second wreck involved a vehicle that went under an 18 wheeler at mm 136. The coroner was called to the scene.

All lanes blocked until further notice. Please use an alternate route.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

62-year-old woman, toddler found dead in Birmingham home
Calera student dies following electric scooter accident
The body of a missing Florida mom was found this weekend in St. Clair County. WBRC Fox 6 spoke...
Springville residents shocked about Florida woman’s body found in barn
Tuesday 9 a.m.
FIRST ALERT: An active start to Tuesday is likely
Dominique Goodson has been taken into custody.
Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody