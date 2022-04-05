LawCall
NWS releases data from March 30 severe weather event

NWS March 30 tornado data
NWS March 30 tornado data(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A dozen tornados passed through the Birmingham forecast area last week according to data released by the The National Weather Service.

12 tornadoes impacted our forecast area on March 30th. Three EF2, seven EF-1, and two EF-0. The system produced tornadoes & straight-line winds across the Gulf Coast region.

NWS March 30 tornado data
NWS March 30 tornado data(National Weather Service)

According to John DeBlock with the NWS, the unofficial tally of March 30th tornadoes between Birmingham and Mobile is 25.  DeBlock says If that number is accurate, it would rank the event as the 6th highest total tornadoes per event since 1950.  

So far this year, we’re running close to 50 tornadoes statewide for the year.  The 30 year average is 49.9 tornadoes per year.

