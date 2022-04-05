Neighbors in shock following double homicide in the Hillman Garden community of Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are still investigating a double murder involving a grandmother and her 3-year-old grandson.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified them as 62-year-old Cynthia Delane Burt and Desmond Burt, Jr., both from Birmingham.

Police have someone in custody, but have not yet released a name.

Several neighbors and even police who knew Cynthia Burt said she was a wonderful woman who pretty much kept to herself and didn’t bother anyone.

They’re still reeling about all of this and can’t understand why anyone would want to hurt her or her grandson.

An empty chair sits on the porch of 4909 Hillman Drive SW.

It’s the spot neighbors would often find Cynthia Burt on a warm spring day, but sadly she won’t be seen resting there anymore.

“Very great, loving person. Would look out for anybody, would give anybody her last. Even if she ain’t have it to give, you wouldn’t know because she’s going to make it seem like she’s got it,” said next door neighbor, Jay.

He met Ms. Burt back in September when he first moved into the house right next door.

He didn’t want to give his last name, but said Burt was like a mother to him, and was the first person in the neighborhood to make him feel welcome.

“It’s going to feel totally different to have to walk out my door and look at her house and not see her back up out her driveway, or come down the street saying, ‘Hey, how ya doin? You need anything?’ it’s going to feel very different,” Jay said.

Just a few doors down, Reginald Miller is still trying to make sense of what happened.

He and Burt had a friendship that spanned nearly four decades.

“[deep sigh] It’s still going through my mind. The gut wrenching…the tragedy of something like this happening to a grandmother and a grandchild. Who could express the grief and my concern is for the grief of the family. There’s no end to the grief they will feel for years to come,” Miller said.

Birmingham Police found Burt and her grandson unresponsive in a back room of the house Sunday afternoon.

Family members asked police to check on them when they couldn’t be reached.

Police have a suspect in custody, but neighbors are left with more questions than answers.

“He had to be a sick person to do something like that to two people in such a brutal way,” Miller said.

“No child deserves what happened to that child. No child. No elderly woman deserves nothing like that,” Jay said.

Police and neighbors are pleading with anyone with information to come forward.

You can submit tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

