Neighbors beg for answers after 62-year-old woman and her 3-year-old grandson killed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At least four people were shot over the weekend in Birmingham and three people died, including a 62-year-old grandmother and her three year old grandson.

Birmingham police said they found Cynitha Delane Burt and Desmond Burt Jr. dead in their home over the weekend and neighbors are begging for anyone with information to come forward.

“It’s a tragedy,” neighbor Senica Hunter said.

It all started on Hillman Drive when Birmingham Police were conducting a welfare check.

“Upon arrival, they were met with concerned family members,” Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin with BPD said.

Mauldin said police had to force their way into the house. That is when they found the two victims.

“Both suffering from injuries which were consistent with a homicide,” Mauldin said.

We don’t know how they died, but neighbors said this is shocking to their normally quiet community.

“My husband had to constrain me because I almost went into tears,” Hunter said. “I have a three year old grandchild. I can’t imagine or fathom something like this happening. It hurts and when it affects one, it affects us all.”

Hunter said Cynthia usually kept to her self and they weren’t close, but she was a nice, friendly neighbor.

“I would pass her time to time, always see her grandchild out in the yard playing,” Hunter said. “Her presence will be missed.”

Birmingham police have one suspect in custody, but have not released charges or a name. They are still asking for anyone with information to give them a call.

“Speak up please,” Hunter said. “We are crying out. We are asking that somebody say something, because these things cant continue to happen, not in our community.”

Birmingham Police told WBRC that detectives on the case are meeting to discuss potential charges for the individual they have in custody. They said we can expect that update on this case soon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.