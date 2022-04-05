McAdory Fire Chief Jeff Wyatt passes away

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - McAdory’s fire chief has passed away.

Jeff Wyatt died Monday night.

He served the McAdory Fire District for 20 years and led a department that answered more than 12-hundred calls for help in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.