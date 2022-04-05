LawCall
McAdory Fire Chief Jeff Wyatt passes away

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - McAdory’s fire chief has passed away.

Jeff Wyatt died Monday night.

He served the McAdory Fire District for 20 years and led a department that answered more than 12-hundred calls for help in 2021.

