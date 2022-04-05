Lightning strike causes fire in Morgan County

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A lightning strike caused the weekend flea market building in Lacey’s Springs to catch fire sometime before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The Lacey’s Spring, Brindlee Mountain and Talucah fire departments all responded to a call from someone who passed by the building.

In a Facebook post, Morgan County 911 claims there are multiple accidents and fire on Highway 231 in the Lacey’s Spring area.

Morgan County 911 urges drivers to drive slow on Highway 231, advising that the roads are wet and dangerous.

Truck in a house near Allens...

