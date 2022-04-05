LawCall
Lightning strike causes fire in Morgan County

A structure caught fire Tuesday morning as lightning struck the building.
A structure caught fire Tuesday morning as lightning struck the building.(waff)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A lightning strike caused the weekend flea market building in Lacey’s Springs to catch fire sometime before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The Lacey’s Spring, Brindlee Mountain and Talucah fire departments all responded to a call from someone who passed by the building.

In a Facebook post, Morgan County 911 claims there are multiple accidents and fire on Highway 231 in the Lacey’s Spring area.

Morgan County 911 urges drivers to drive slow on Highway 231, advising that the roads are wet and dangerous.

Multiple accidents and a working structure fire on Highway 231 in the Lacey's Spring area. Truck in a house near Allens...

Posted by Morgan County 911 on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

