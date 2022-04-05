LawCall
Advertisement

Inmate death investigation underway at Pickens County Jail

(piqsels)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pickens County District Attorney Andy Hamlin confirmed an inmate death is under investigation at the Pickens County Jail.

Hamlin said a male inmate died in the jail on April 3. He asked the Department of Forensic Sciences to perform an autopsy.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death. The inmate’s name has not been released.

This is the second inmate death investigation at the Pickens County Jail since December. That death involved former NFL player Glenn Foster. The results of his autopsy are still pending from state investigators.

