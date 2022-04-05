First Alert for heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated severe storms Tuesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning. The weather is going to be very active across Central Alabama over the next several hours as a strong disturbance to our west sweeps through the state. Please be prepared for several hours of heavy rainfall that could result in flash flooding. Rainfall totals of 1-3 inches possible with some spots recording over 4″. Storms will be capable of producing poor visibility, slick roadways, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Areas along and south of I-20 have the greatest risk to see severe storms during the mid and late morning hours. If storms become severe, they could produce damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and a spin-up tornado. Small hail can’t be ruled out either. Please allow extra time to get to your destination this morning if you must be on the roads. Have ways to receive warnings in case they are issued. We will be here all morning long on Good Day Alabama tracking these storms and pushing updates on social media and through the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight an enhanced risk for severe storms - threat three out of five- for some of our southern counties including Sumter, Greene, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Clay, and Tallapoosa counties. Areas farther north have a lower threat for severe storms as it drops to a slight and marginal risk. Main concern for severe weather today will be damaging wind gusts and the threat for an isolated tornado. Heavy rain will be likely for all of us, and flash flooding can’t be ruled out. Remember to never drive through a flooded road. Turn around, don’t drown.

Temperatures this morning are slightly warmer with most of us in the 50s and 60s. Dew points remain dry, which is a good thing to help suppress the threat for severe weather especially for areas north of I-20. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing storms moving quickly to the east from Louisiana and Mississippi. Tornado watches have already been issued for parts of Louisiana and the southern half of Mississippi this morning prior to 5 AM. Stormy weather is expected across all of Central Alabama through 2 PM. Once the rain and storms move out, we will likely dry out in the afternoon and evening hours with only an isolated storm possible. There’s a chance that once the storms move through that we could see a “wake low” develop on the backside of the rain. Wake Lows can result in strong winds that could produce some power outages. They are normally just windy conditions not associated with thunderstorm activity. Gusts could increase to 40-45 mph if this develops. Otherwise, plan for a partly sunny sky this afternoon with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s. Winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.

Severe Storms Possible Wednesday: The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight a threat for severe storms across Central Alabama Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours. An enhanced risk - threat three out of five- has been issued for most of Central Alabama excluding far west/northwest Alabama where a standard slight risk has been issued. A cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama tomorrow afternoon. Ahead of the front, we are forecast to become warm and unstable with highs in the lower 80s. Shear with this setup isn’t too impressive, but the heat energy will be high for early April. If storms develop, they will be capable of producing damaging winds up to 60-70 mph and large hail. Hail could be the size of quarters or golf balls. Tornadoes don’t appear likely in this setup, but they can’t be ruled out. The best chance for storms will likely occur between 12 PM - 8 PM with the greatest concentration for storms along and south of I-20/59. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings between 12 PM - 8 PM tomorrow. The storms should move out late Thursday evening followed by cooler temperatures Wednesday night.

Cooler Air Moves in Thursday: Thursday is shaping up to be quiet with cooler temperatures returning. It will end up chilly Thursday morning with temperatures dipping into the mid 40s. We should see a mostly sunny sky Thursday with breezy northerly winds. Highs in the mid 60s. Clouds are forecast to increase late in the day as another surge of colder air pushes into the state.

Chilly Temperatures Friday into Saturday: With cold air moving in, temperatures will trend 10-20 degrees below average Friday and Saturday. Friday morning will end up chilly with most of us in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We will likely see a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky Friday afternoon with a chance for light showers developing north of I-20. Temperatures may end up in the mid to upper 50s Friday afternoon. We could see a frost or freeze Friday night and again Saturday night as temperatures drop into the 30s. Plan for widespread mid 30s with pockets of lower 30s in our northern counties for both nights. It will be a good idea to cover and protect your plants. Saturday will end up partly cloudy with highs approaching 60°F. I’m hoping this is our last weekend of really cold morning temperatures.

Warming Up Next Week: Models are hinting at a warmer pattern early next week. The warm-up begins Sunday afternoon as we enjoy a sunny sky with highs approaching 70°F. We will likely end up with highs in the 80s by next Tuesday and Wednesday. We will introduce isolated rain chances Monday and Tuesday, but it is unclear how the weather pattern will evolve early next week as models disagree on our storm chances. I’d plan for increasing rain and storm chances by the middle and end of next week. We have plenty of time to fine-tune the details.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for critical weather information today and tomorrow.

