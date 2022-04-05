Experts say price shopping gas will help force high prices to go down

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama gas price average is down six cents from last week at $9.49 as of April 4th, 2022.

Gas station owners in the area said they don’t notice any fewer drivers filling up no matter if they have the cheapest or most expensive gas in town. It’s all about convenience for Alabama drivers, but officials with Triple A said convenience is one reason we are still paying high prices.

Clay Ingram with Triple A said only buying the cheapest gas will benefit all drivers in the long run. It may only seem a few cents cheaper, but Ingram said when prices are dropping like we are seeing now, only buying the cheapest gas will force prices to drop even more. It is creating competition.

“The end result is we are putting that downward pressure on these prices,” Ingram said. “Rather than go down slowly, they could go down a little more quickly and go down further. So, the next tank you buy and the fourth, fifth, or sixth, after that could be priced a lot differently two months from now than they are now.”

Ingram said gas prices in Birmingham are varying about 40 cents depending on the station. For drivers with big gas tanks, Ingram said saving 40 cents per gallon can save you more than five dollars every time. Ingram said we will likely see prices continue to lower over the next few months, but with more drivers price shopping, that could speed up.

