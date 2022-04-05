DAMAGE: Severe storms rip through buildings, topple trees across Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Damage and power outages have been reported in Southeast Alabama amid Tuesday’s severe weather outbreak.

Here is the damage reported:

1:58 p.m.: Viewers report a tornado damaged a home in Houston County.

1:59 p.m: At least 450 people are without power in Headland according to the Alabama Power outage map.

2:02 p.m.: Power lines are down in the 2600 block of Denton Road in Dothan. Sources tell us " It’s at what used to be named ‘Cedar Heights’. There is also a tree down near the intersection of Edgewood and Susana.

2:02 p.m.: Trees are down near the senior center in Malvern. A possible tornado severely damaged a building. We’re told other buildings may also have been impacted.

2:03 p.m.: Sources tell us there a possible tornado may have touched down in Taylor along South Park Avenue, about 3-4 miles south of Ross Clark Circle.

"John the Lineman" sent in this photo of dark clouds looming over a home in the Taylor area during Tuesday's severe weather outbreak. (John)

2:04 p.m.: Houston Sheriff Donald Valenza confirmed damage at several locations south of Highway 605.

2:10 p.m.: Viewer Haley McCoy reported a tornado went through Chancellor around 1:15 p.m. with a “loud roaring sound”, followed by cold air. Shortly after, at 1:45 p.m., McCoy says a UPS driver had to move a pine tree limb out of the way.

2:19 p.m.: Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms receives reports of damage to several trailers in a trailer park in Malvern.

2:25 p.m.: Reports of damage in Cowarts due to a possible tornado.

3:40 p.m.: Henry County E911 Director Chad Sowell says they have a report of one tree down. Otherwise, damage was minimal there.

3:45 p.m.: Senior Reporter Ken Curtis is on the ground in Malvern.

3:50 p.m.: Viewer Mallory Lowry reports extensive damage at her home on Hodgesville Road from what they believe was a tornado.

3:57 p.m.: Viewer Tyler Watson reports Tornado blew right behind all metal building supply in Cowarts a couple hours ago.

4:13 p.m.: Confirmed reports that a cover over an RV was ripped off during Tuesday’s storms. This happened at a home on Scott Road in Malvern.

4:16 p.m.: Viewer Terrie Daughtry reports pretty significant damage at their house near South Park and Brannon Stand, which is near Highway 605. They report there were two or three minutes of significant winds and hearing a nearby tornado siren going off for a while.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update you as we learn more.

