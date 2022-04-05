Damage reports, power outages reported in central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is gathering details from local mayors and emergency management agencies regarding Tuesday’s severe weather.
Officials in Elmore County will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. discussing the county’s damage from the storms. The National Weather Service confirms it will be sending a team to Wetumpka to survey the damage.
DAMAGE REPORTS
The following information is confirmed damage by county.
Coosa County
- Due to heavy rainfall, two roads in the county have issues involving standing water over bridges. Those include county roads 63 and 119.
Crenshaw County
- Trees reported down along Bodiford Pool Road, Lapine Highway near Shady Grove, Petrey Highway near Patsburg Highway, and Petrey Highway near Campground Church Road.
- Please avoid these areas and find an alternate route.
- Fire crews and deputies have been dispatched to affected areas.
- Area of Bodiford Pool Rd and Garnersville Rd is closed
Elmore County
- Harrogate Springs Road and Jasmine Hill Road shut down.
- Trees down on Harrogate Springs Road.
- Crews checking County Road 59/Fire Tower Road where a tornado is believed to have touched down.
- Possible damage in the industrial park.
- Damage reported in the Tallassee area.
- Several trees and some structural damage to a home in the area of Claude Road in Fleahop.
Macon County
- Macon County EMA/DHS is working with first responders to address hazardous road conditions and storm damage and is asking citizens to limit unnecessary travel.
- Macon County schools have released students early and buses are on their routes early.
- Macon County units and ALDOT are standing by on road closures due to reported trees down and hazardous road conditions.
- Highway 80 West/Sweet Gum Bridge is blocked due to a downed tree.
- Trees are reported down on AL 199 and Macon County 56.
- Highway 29 South at mile marker 154 is down to one lane due to severe flooding conditions.
Montgomery County
- House with damage near the 17-mile marker on Highway 94 and Pugh Road in southern parts of the county. Power lines and trees are also down in that area.
- Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says some vehicles were blown off the road in the area of US Highway 231/Meriwether trail area
- No reports of injuries at this time
Montgomery/Pike County Line
- Trailer damage on Highway 231 reported near Sikes and Kohn’s.
Tallapoosa County
- Trees and houses damaged in the area of Wildlife Road.
- Houses reported damaged near intersection of highways 49 and 50.
SEVERE WEATHER PHOTOS
POWER OUTAGES
As of 1 p.m. Alabama Power reports 3,100 central Alabama customers are without service:
- Elmore County (1,000 customers)
- Montgomery County (900 customers)
- Butler County (560 customers)
- Tallapoosa County (300 customers)
- There are some smaller outages in Lee and Wilcox counties.
Dixie Electric Cooperative is reporting scattered outages.
- 93 without power around Union Academy Road
- 100 without power in the 231/Meriwether Trail area
- Outages between Linwood and Inverness
South Alabama Electric Cooperative says 2,234 members are without power. Some of the major areas affected:
- Goshen
- Briar Hill community
- Live Oak/Farrior Road area
- Quail Tower Road
- Elm Street/Needmore
- Old Brantley Hwy
- New Hope
