Cottonwood woman charged with leaving children in hot car

Police estimate the children were in the vehicle parked at a store for about 25 minutes and subjected to direct sunlight.
Stefani Lukens booking photo
Stefani Lukens booking photo(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) -Cottonwood police charged a woman Monday, alleging she left her two young children in a car with the windows almost all the way up.

Amanda Stefani Lukens, 31, of Cottonwood faces one count of reckless endangerment.

“(The) two children, aged one and two, were taken by Cottonwood Rescue Squad to a local hospital,” the city’s public safety director, Colonel Jim Smith, said.

He estimates the children were in the vehicle parked at a store for about 25 minutes on Monday. They had elevated body temperatures, Smith said.

The children were taken to a Dothan hospital but are expected to recover.

Lukens is also charged with possessing brass knuckles, per Colonel Smith.

Her booking photo is will be published, when available.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

