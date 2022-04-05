The City of Birmingham wants to hear your project ideas for federal relief money

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have an idea that could help people get back on their feet after hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Birmingham may be able to help fund your project.

The Magic City Recovery Pitch has about $80 million in unallocated money from the Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Fund (SLFRF) and city leaders want organizations to apply for it.

The City of Birmingham was awarded more than $141 million to respond to the public health emergency caused by the pandemic.

The city wants to use the remaining money to assist local organizations that help provide critical services to residents.

These services can include public health, housing and educational disparities, workforce development, food insecurity, and more.

Eligible organizations will pitch their ideas to members of the Birmingham City Council, and if chosen, they’ll receive money to fund their projects.

“How can we address poverty, homelessness, literacy, financial literacy and ready. So, how can we address those things? And so, we’re really excited about it,” explained Birmingham City Councilor for District 1, Clinton Woods.

“We want to really solicit the public, these organizations that are local. We know we have tremendous talent in our organizations here locally, and we want to hear their ideas so city and the council as a whole can make decision on how we spend the rest of our dollars,” Woods said.

Woods said organizations that are interested in making a presentation will need to submit the following information to Tevin.Jones@birminghamal.gov by Sunday, April 10th:

• Project Name

• Name of Organization

• Vision Statement

• Relevancy to City goals

• Target Population

• Target Geography

• Primary Project Goal

• Metrics (How will your organization measure successful impact)

• Existing Disparity

• Evidence (Data supporting the expressed need)

• Total Budget

• Supporting attachments (i.e., Presentation Material)

Eligible applicants will be contacted and scheduled to appear before the Governmental Affairs and Public Information to make their presentation to members of the Birmingham City Council.

