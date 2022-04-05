LawCall
Chilton County Strawberry Festival just days away

Strawberry Festival in Chilton County
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
THORSBY, Ala. (WBRC) - The first ever Chilton County Strawberry Festival is set to take place this Saturday at Richard Wood Park in Thorsby.

While the people of Chilton County are proud of their peaches, many want to highlight the community does much more than just produce peaches.

“385 million dollar industry, 4000 jobs and we figured out the best way to do it, strawberries. It’s the first fruit of the season. It’s the fruit that kicks it all off,” said Festival Committee Chairman Whitney Barlow.

She believes awareness will be critical in the event’s success. Last month, a pageant was held crowning several young ladies, including Anna Lewellen, their job to help draw attention to the event and its mission.

“I think it’s a big deal because they aren’t as talked about as much because we’re known for peaches and stuff, so I think it is good for people to hear about them more,” said Junior Miss Strawberry Anna Lewellen.

Miss Strawberry Queen Starr Woods says the girls have been active on social media, attempting to draw people from far and wide into town this Saturday.

“It’s been really exciting and it’s really fun. We have done a lot of good things, we have created a Facebook page to promote pictures and information on the produce around town,” said Miss Strawberry Queen Starr Woods.

Whether it be live music or good food, organizers stress there will be a little something for everyone.

“The event itself is free, so come one come all. Starting at 10 a.m. all the way to the first band which is Common Ground,” said Barlow.

Once at the event, you’ll have your selection of tasty strawberries or you will be able to head out to a few local farms in the area and pick from a patch of your choosing.

