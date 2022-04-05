LawCall
Chicken truck loses part of load in Cullman Co.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Part of Alabama Highway 91 at CR 747 was closed Tuesday morning because of a truck accident.


Cullman County Sheriff’s deputies said a chicken truck lost part of its load in the roadway.

Deputies said drivers need to avoid the area.

