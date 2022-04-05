LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Bodycam shows rescue of baby, family from sinking car in Maryland

Take a Look: Two daring rescues are caught on police bodycam video. (CNN, WJLA, ANNE ARUNDEL CO. PD, DORA REYES, KPNX, GLENDALE PD, ARIZONA VECCC)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (CNN) - A daring rescue was caught on police bodycam video in Maryland, as a family of four including a baby were pulled out of a sinking car.

The newly released bodycam video shows officers rushing to rescue the family members.

Anne Arundel County police say the dad lost control of the car, crashed through a wooded area and ended up in a pond.

An officer was patrolling the area when he heard the crash.

He and another officer rushed to the area and found the car taking on water.

The two worked together to rescue the entire family, including a 9-month-old baby and a 3-year-old.

Everyone is reportedly doing OK.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shelby County Coroner confirmed 15-year-old Johnson Noble died from injuries in an electric...
Calera High School student dies following electric scooter accident
62-year-old woman, toddler found dead in Birmingham home
The body of a missing Florida mom was found this weekend in St. Clair County. WBRC Fox 6 spoke...
Springville residents shocked about Florida woman’s body found in barn
Tuesday 9 a.m.
FIRST ALERT: An active start to Tuesday is likely
Dominique Goodson has been taken into custody.
Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody

Latest News

A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Official: Sacramento shooting suspect seen on video with gun
The teen was shot and killed April 2 in the Knoxville Homes area around 10:47 p.m.
14-year-old shot and killed in Talladega Saturday night
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
White House to extend student loan pause through August
President Joe Biden applauds as former President Barack Obama arrives on stage during an event...
Obama touts health care law, calls it ‘high point’ of tenure