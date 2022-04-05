Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions headed overseas to provide aid to Ukraine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One faith based organization right here in Alabama is preparing to make the trip overseas and help those seeking aid and relief from Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

The Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions is gathering a small group to head over to Romania later this month for one or two weeks. Many of the Ukrainians who aren’t fighting or are seeking refuge are fleeing into surrounding countries in search of aid. They have already sent over a kitchen of sorts to help local churches with their relief efforts.

Brother Mark Wakefield stressed while they don’t know what or how they will help, they will do whatever they can. Normally their relief efforts in the states are storm based, but this is another task altogether. Still with people in need, they know they must step forward and help.

“We do have a different focus in the states, of moving trees and cleaning out houses. There we will be working primarily with people. We’re going to be helping the churches in Romania who are already helping Ukrainians who are moving to get away from the war. We could be feeding, helping people charge their phone, provide hot tea and I hope we get to listen to people and give them the opportunity to tell their story,” said Wakefield.

The group is slated to go over in late April, and Brother Wakefield says if you are compelled to help, the best way to contribute to their efforts is donate to the Alabama Baptist State Mission Board by clicking here.

