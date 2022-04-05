LawCall
2022 Annual Public Health Address in Jefferson Co.

(Story Blocks (Generic photo))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The School of Public Health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Jefferson County Department of Health will host the 2022 Annual Public Health Address.

The event is a part of National Public Health Week and will include a news conference with Mark Wilson, M.D., health officer at JCDH and Dean of SOPH, Paul Erwin, M.D., Dr. Ph.

Wilson will speak about current health issues and initiatives in Jefferson County. He will also present the Public Health Champion Award to a partner organization that has made a significant contribution to public health in the community.

