14-year-old shot and killed in Talladega Saturday night

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

The teen was shot and killed April 2 in the Knoxville Homes area around 10:47 p.m.

Investigators are asking people who were in that area Saturday night to call them at 256-362-4508 or the Tip line at 256-299-0011 if they have any information.

You can also call Crimestoppers 24 hour tip line at 215-7867 or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

