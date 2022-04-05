LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

14-year-old shot and killed in Talladega Saturday night

The teen was shot and killed April 2 in the Knoxville Homes area around 10:47 p.m.
The teen was shot and killed April 2 in the Knoxville Homes area around 10:47 p.m.(MGN ONLINE)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

The teen was shot and killed April 2 in the Knoxville Homes area around 10:47 p.m.

putlocker
google maps web pages

Investigators are asking people who were in that area Saturday night to call them at 256-362-4508 or the Tip line at 256-299-0011 if they have any information.

You can also call Crimestoppers 24 hour tip line at 215-7867 or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shelby County Coroner confirmed 15-year-old Johnson Noble died from injuries in an electric...
Calera High School student dies following electric scooter accident
62-year-old woman, toddler found dead in Birmingham home
The body of a missing Florida mom was found this weekend in St. Clair County. WBRC Fox 6 spoke...
Springville residents shocked about Florida woman’s body found in barn
Tuesday 9 a.m.
FIRST ALERT: An active start to Tuesday is likely
Dominique Goodson has been taken into custody.
Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody

Latest News

The Shelby County Coroner confirmed 15-year-old Johnson Noble died from injuries in an electric...
Calera High School student dies following electric scooter accident
Gregory C. Williams Jr.
UPDATE: Birmingham man missing for 2nd time found safe
Fatal accident on I-20
fatal accident on I-20
Flashbang in car break-in
VIDEO: Man rigs flashbang after truck repeatedly broken into in New Orleans