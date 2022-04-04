Test to Treat improves access, speed of COVID-19 treatments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH):

Timely testing and treatment of COVID-19 helps reduce hospitalizations and can be lifesaving by starting oral antivirals for patients who test positive for the virus. If people have COVID-19 symptoms, they must take oral COVID-19 medication within five days of their first symptoms for the pills to be effective.

The Test to Treat initiative was created to provide faster, easier access to COVID-19 treatments. After testing positive and seeing a healthcare provider, eligible individuals going to Test to Treat sites can immediately receive a prescription for an oral COVID-19 treatment and have that prescription filled – all at one location in a participating site.

Pharmacy-based Test to Treat locations nationwide include HHS Health Resources and Services Administration-funded community health centers. When getting tested for COVID-19 at a Test to Treat site, you may be tested at the clinic or bring test results from an at-home test, a pharmacy, or your healthcare provider with you on your visit. Be sure to bring any medications or a list of the medications you are currently taking.

Patients can use the web-based Test to Treat locator to find a participating site. You can also call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489) to get help in English, Spanish, and more than 150 other languages. The call center is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Central Time, 7 days a week. In addition, the Disability Information and Access Line DIAL) is available to help people with disabilities access services.

People can also continue to be tested and treated by their own healthcare providers, who can prescribe oral antivirals, and eligible patients can fill their prescriptions at locations where the antivirals are dispensed.

The Alabama Department of Public Health dashboard is updated weekly with locations of providers in Alabama that have been shipped oral antivirals used in treating COVID-19. These medications include Paxlovid and/or Molnupiravir. Patients should coordinate with their healthcare provider before contacting a location to receive these therapies. Additional sites will continue to be added.

For additional COVID-19 information, visit the ADPH website.

