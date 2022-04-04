LawCall
Stillman College and University of Alabama sign graduate school agreement

Stillman College
Stillman College(WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The connection between the University of Alabama and nearby Stillman College is growing stronger after the schools recently signed a new agreement establishing an educational pathway that makes it easier for students at Stillman to continue their education at UA

Stillman College President Cynthia Warrick and University of Alabama President Stuart Bell signed a memorandum of understanding that enables students at Stillman, under certain conditions, to take graduate level courses at Alabama during their senior year, participate in early advising and immersion programs and continue to graduate school at UA.

Nationwide, Black students account for 9.4% of first-time enrollees according to the Council of Graduate Schools. Administrators at both schools hope expanding their partnership in this way helps address the national trend of low representation of minority and first generation college students in graduate school.

Another part of the plan that is still being finalized includes fully funded graduate assistantships among other ways to help those graduate students. Both schools recently recognized the 50th anniversary of a long running enrollment agreement between the two institutions.

