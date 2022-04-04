Squadron guard left Ukraine days before Russian invasion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Vestavia Hills and UAB alum gets to play for the home team in the G-League Playoffs.

Former Blazer Jordan Swing joined the Squadron after fleeing Ukraine less than two weeks from the invasion.

The pro-basketball player says his Ukrainian teammates who stayed in the country are doing as good as they can under the circumstances of the Russian attack. Some of his friends from his time in Ukraine even opening up shelters for refugees in nearby countries.

“It’s just awesome to see people stepping up, even though they are in a crisis too,” Swing said. “They lost their homes, but they put that behind them, and they are moving forward, saying what can I do to help now. So it’s cool seeing people come together to help other people.”

Swing played for BC Kyiv in Ukraine before returning to play in Birmingham.

