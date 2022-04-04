Springville residents shocked about Florida woman’s body found in barn

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The body of a missing Florida mom was found this weekend in St. Clair County.

Cassie Carli was last seen on a beach in Navarre, nearly 300 miles away. Just one week later though, her body was found in the small town of Springville, Alabama on Saturday, April 3, 2022.

WBRC spoke with several residents Sunday about the tragic situation. Many were surprised, saying events like this don’t happen in the city very often.

“Things like that don’t happen in Springville. Very small town so when we heard of it, it was very shocking,” said Kaitlyn Knight. She’s lived in Springville her whole life.

When asked how many times Knight remembered something similar happening, she replied: “Never!”

The body of 37-year-old Cassie Carli was found in a barn in Springville on Saturday, when the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant.

“It was in a barn in a shallow grave,” said Santa Rosa Sheriff Bob Johnson in a news conference held Sunday afternoon. “So it’s not the ending that we wanted obviously, but we’re hoping to provide a little bit of closure for the family.”

St. Clair Coroner Dennis Russell confirmed to WBRC that the body was found inside a barn at 7826 Highway 11 in Springville.

The suspect Marcus Spanevelo, who has ties to Birmingham, was arrested Saturday in Tennessee.

“The suspect is currently in jail in Moore County, Tennessee on charges of tampering with evidence and giving false info reference missing persons investigation.”

Sheriff Johnson expects murder charges to be filed against Spanevelo. He also mentioned during the news conference that the suspect lied to them.

Cassie Carli was last seen alive with Spanevelo to swap custody of their four-year-old daughter, Saylor. The little girl was found safe last week.

“Very sorry for her family,” said Knight. “I know they’re devastated, and for her little girl -- it’s just very sad so I just hate that this happened here in Springville.”

Cassie’s body will undergo an autopsy to determine the cause of death. That’s expected to happen Monday, April 4, 2022.

