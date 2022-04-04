Pelham cat named Tayroar Swift among ‘Wacky Pet Names’ finalists in Nationwide contest

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Each year, the pet insurance team at Nationwide celebrates some of the craziest names among its insured dogs and cats. A cat named Tayroar Swift from Pelham is among the “Wacky Pet Names” finalists that were announced on April 4.

The winner will be determined by a public vote that runs from April 4-9 with the winners being announced on Monday, April 11.

Here is a link to a story about Tayroar Swift’s name.

To vote for Tayroar Swift, click click this link once a day between April 4-9.

