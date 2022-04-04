LawCall
Man killed in motorcycle crash in B’ham

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says a man was killed in a motorcycle accident on April 1 at the intersection of Lomb Avenue and Fayette Avenue.

Authorities identified the man as 31-year-old Trevino Glovann Carr.

Carr was transported to UAB Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the motor vehicle accident.

