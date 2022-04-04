LawCall
Man injured after shooting outside of Fairfield hotel

Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after a person was...
Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after a person was shot outside of a hotel in Fairfield on April 2, 2022.(Source: MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after a person was shot outside of a hotel in Fairfield on April 2, 2022.

Authorities responded to the scene in the 6400 block of Kelco Place near the hotel. There, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told deputies that the shooting happened outside of the hotel, and that he was taken inside until help could arrive.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is believed to be in stable condition.

Authorities are now investigating video footage from the shooting.

