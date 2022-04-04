Know your county on a map before severe weather strikes

LawCall
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This month, April, goes on as having the most tornadoes in Alabama throughout the year.

We have the possibility for more storms two days this week and want you to be prepared beforehand.

Unfortunately, many in Alabama and across the country struggle with finding their homes on a map. When severe weather strikes, that could be the difference between life and death.

WBRC Chief Meteorologist Wes Wyatt says he gets the same questions a lot during weather coverage: “When will it reach my neighborhood, my street, or even my home?”

If you’re watching our coverage, you should be able to look at the weather map and identify not only where your city and county is, but where your neighboring ones are too.

Those with the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency are echoing a similar message.

“It’s really important that people know where they’re located on a map,” said Melissa Sizemore with the Jefferson County EMA. “Even as specific as what county they live in, where their city is located on a map, and other cities in proximity to them.”

“Always be aware of your location with respect to where other warnings are happening,” said Chief Meteorologist Wes Wyatt. “If you see that neighboring county, know that neighboring county, and when it’s under a warning, that will give you time. When a warning’s issued, it’s too late to leave your home.”

Storms are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. If you don’t know your location yet, go ahead and study a map beforehand.

Another way to be prepared is by downloading our First Alert Weather app and turn on notifications.

