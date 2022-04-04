LawCall
Florida woman, shot in Birmingham in 2020, sues motorcycle club

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Florida woman is suing a motorcycle club, with a chapter in Birmingham, claiming the club didn’t provide enough security on the night she was shot.

The suit surrounds an August 2020 shooting at the Number One Stunnas Motorcycle club.

Teresa Foster was one of six people shot following an argument inside the club including one person who died.

Foster is now paralyzed in her left leg, and she claims the club was negligent, saying it didn’t have any security measures in place to keep visitors safe.

Foster said, “I have nightmares. Some nights I can’t sleep, so a lot has changed in my life and it’s just hard.”

We’ve reached out to the Number 1 Stunnas’ Headquarters in Illinois for a comment, we’re still waiting for their response.

