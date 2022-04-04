First Alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms Tuesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We are starting off the day chilly with temperatures mostly in the 40s. Parts of northeast Alabama are colder with temperatures in the upper 30s. No doubt you’ll likely need a jacket before you walk out the door this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a few clouds moving into Central Alabama. We are watching our next system developing out west where showers and storms have developed across the Central Plains. I would plan for a partly cloudy sky today with southerly winds at 5-10 mph. Temperatures are going to end up warmer this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Pollen count will remain very high today, so it’s probably a good idea to limit outdoor activities if you suffer with allergies. If you plan on being out this evening, plan for dry conditions with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid to upper 60s by 8 PM.

Next Big Thing: Our next big weather maker is set to arrive tomorrow morning across Central Alabama. A fast- moving disturbance to our west will spread heavy rainfall and embedded thunderstorms into west Alabama after 5 AM Tuesday. Most of us will be dealing with heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning between the hours of 5 AM - 2 PM. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting an enhanced risk (orange)- three out of five threat- for the southern half of Alabama. Most of Central Alabama is under a marginal (green) or slight risk (yellow) - threat one or two out of five threat. I think our severe threat tomorrow morning is low. The biggest concern will be the threat for strong winds and very heavy rainfall. Flash flooding can’t be ruled out, so you’ll really need to pay close attention to the forecast. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown! Plan for reduced visibility and very slick roadways. Bulk of the heavy rain should move out of Central Alabama after 1-2 PM. It will leave us mostly cloudy and mostly dry Tuesday afternoon. There’s an outside chance we could see an isolated storm develop late in the afternoon. If they form, they could become strong or severe. Most of our short-range models keep us mostly dry tomorrow afternoon and evening. Just note that an isolated severe storm will remain possible before 8 PM. Highs tomorrow are forecast to climb into the mid 70s with southwest winds at 10-15 mph. Rainfall totals could add up around one to three inches through Wednesday evening.

Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Afternoon: Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is looking mostly dry and quiet with temperatures cooling down into the lower 60s. A cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of the cold front, temperatures are forecast to heat up into the lower 80s across Central Alabama. With plenty of unstable air in place, storms that fire up ahead of the front could become strong or severe. Wind shear in the atmosphere isn’t super high with this setup, but it will be sufficient to support stronger storms. Plan for a 50% chance for scattered storms to develop after 12 PM. The threat should come to an end late in the day around 10 PM. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting an enhanced risk (orange) - threat three out of five - for most of Central Alabama Wednesday. The biggest concerns will be damaging winds and large hail. Hail could be up to a quarter to golf ball size. Models aren’t completely sold on widespread coverage for storms. It all depends on how much activity will develop ahead of the front. Storm chances for Wednesday remain at 50% with the greatest chance along and east of I-65. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, but it appears low. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings over the next couple of days.

Dry Thursday: Thursday will likely be our transition day of the week. The good news is that we’ll stay dry and should see plenty of sunshine. We’ll start the day cooler with morning temperatures in the upper 40s. Temperatures Thursday afternoon are forecast to warm into the mid to upper 60s.

Major Cooldown By the End of the Week: A strong cold front is forecast to move into the Southeast by Friday and Saturday. It will likely bring with it cloud cover and breezy northerly winds. Temperatures Friday and Saturday are forecast to remain 10-20 degrees below average. We could struggle to hit 60°F both Friday and Saturday afternoons. I’ll hold on to a 10-20% chance for isolated light showers across the northern half of Alabama Friday afternoon. The big story will be the cold temperatures overnight. We could see a frost with isolated spots near freezing Saturday and Sunday mornings. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid 30s. I would wait to plant your garden until after this weekend. It might be a good idea to cover and protect your plants this weekend as the cold temperatures could harm them. The good news is that warmer temperatures are expected by early next week. Hopefully this weekend will be our last cold snap of the season.

