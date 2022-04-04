PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Doobie Brothers are coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in September.

The band, that includes Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston, & John McFee, are on their 50th Anniversary Tour.

They’ll stop at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8, 2022, at 10am at LiveNation.com.

