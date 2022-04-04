City of Talladega hires new police chief

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Talladega will swear in a new police chief at the of the month.

The city announced plans to introduce Diane Thomas, at 6 p.m. on April 4, 2022, at the conclusion of its city council meeting. She will be sworn in on April 25.

According to the city, Thomas comes to Talladega from the Prattville Police Department, where she served as assistant chief of police since 2015. She has over 30 years of experience in law enforcement, and also serves as an adjunct Professor at Faulkner University, where she instructs criminal justice students.

“I am pleased that Diane Thomas has accepted the position as Talladega’s next chief of police. She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our community. She is committed to enforcing the law, reducing crime, and strengthening community relations,” said City Manager Seddrick Hill Sr.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.