City of Talladega hires new police chief

Diane Thomas
Diane Thomas(Talladega Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Talladega will swear in a new police chief at the of the month.

The city announced plans to introduce Diane Thomas, at 6 p.m. on April 4, 2022, at the conclusion of its city council meeting. She will be sworn in on April 25.

According to the city, Thomas comes to Talladega from the Prattville Police Department, where she served as assistant chief of police since 2015.  She has over 30 years of experience in law enforcement, and also serves as an adjunct Professor at Faulkner University, where she instructs criminal justice students.

“I am pleased that Diane Thomas has accepted the position as Talladega’s next chief of police. She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our community. She is committed to enforcing the law, reducing crime, and strengthening community relations,” said City Manager Seddrick Hill Sr.

