‘Bunny Aid’ needs over 1K Easter baskets in Central Ala.

United Way Hands On needs 1,000 Easter baskets by April 14.
United Way Hands On needs 1,000 Easter baskets by April 14.(Source: uwca.org)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a one year hiatus, Bunny Aid - a project of United Way Hands On - is back!

Every year, Bunny Aid volunteers throughout Central Alabama assemble and donate Easter Baskets to children, families and seniors in need.

This year, they need volunteers to help assemble and deliver over 1,000 Easter Baskets.

If you want to be part of this special event, click here to contact the United Way Hands On.

