‘Bunny Aid’ needs over 1K Easter baskets in Central Ala.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a one year hiatus, Bunny Aid - a project of United Way Hands On - is back!

Every year, Bunny Aid volunteers throughout Central Alabama assemble and donate Easter Baskets to children, families and seniors in need.

This year, they need volunteers to help assemble and deliver over 1,000 Easter Baskets.

If you want to be part of this special event, click here to contact the United Way Hands On.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.