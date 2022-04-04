LawCall
Birmingham man missing for 2nd time

Gregory C. Williams Jr.
Gregory C. Williams Jr.(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 26-year-old Birmingham man is missing for the second time since 2020.

Birmingham Police officers said Gregory Williams, Jr. left home on April 3, 2022, and was seen by a neighbor headed eastbound along 5th Avenue North in the direction of East Lake Park.

Williams, Jr. has an Autism Society Bracelet, which transmitted his last location around the 7700 block of 4th Ave. N. Officers said Williams, Jr. has autism and is non-verbal.

Critical Missing Person Investigation Gregory C. Williams Jr. B/M, 26 Years Old HGT: 6’0”, WGT: 280lbs LOCATION LAST...

Posted by Birmingham Police Department, Alabama on Monday, April 4, 2022

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Gregory Williams Jr. please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413 or dial 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

Williams Jr. was missing and found safe in July 2020.

