Birmingham Barons arrive for Spring Training

(Source: Birmingham Barons)
(Source: Birmingham Barons)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Barons welcomed the 2022 team on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Coaches and players are ready to get started this season.

Opening day is April 8, 2022 against the Trash Pandas.

