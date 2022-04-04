Alums from 4 state colleges prep to play together in G-League Playoffs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Squadron hosts its first playoff game in franchise history Tuesday night, April 5, 2022, at Legacy Arena.

You may notice some familiar faces on the court, as the Squadron starts its post-season run.

Where can you see an Alabama, Auburn, Samford and UAB alum play for the same team? As of right now, at a Birmingham Squadron game.

“Just to be all on the same team, and get to know the guys, they’re great guys,” John Petty Jr. said.

Petty, the former Tide star, and Auburn legend, Jared Harper are regulars at Legacy Arena. In March Birmingham added UAB and Vestavia alum, Jordan Swing and Samford’s’ Josh Sharkey just in time for the G-League Playoffs.

“All of us come from different places in Alabama, now compete on the same team and to see our previous team having success, it’s all great,” Harper said.

“Birmingham has a big piece of my heart,” Sharkey added.

Now it’s time to defend a familiar floor Tuesday against the Texas Legends.

“I haven’t played in here since 2009, it’s been a minute,’ Swing said.

“I played in Legacy my senior year at Samford against Alabama,” Sharkey said.

The Squadron take a five-game winning streak into the post-season.

“I feel like all our guys here are really hungry and they want it, our coaching staff does as well, so we just gotta come out and give our all,” Petty said.

The Squadron say playing in Legacy Arena is always better, but during the playoffs its vital.

“I think its huge, especially when you’re taking flights, you’re sleeping in a hotel room, here you get to stay in your house,” Swing said.

“I think 2,000 fans get free red shirts (Tuesday),” Sharkey added.

“We will be very happy to see all of Birmingham out to support us,” Petty said.

The only bigger advantage than home court, may be the team’s chemistry.

“Wouldn’t wanna be with any other guys, wanna keep getting better with these guys,” Petty said.

“When you are able to have fun at work, it’s the best thing ever,” Harper added.

Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.