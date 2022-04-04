Alabama’s Jaden Shackelford declares for NBA Draft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Star Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford has announced that he will declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Shackelford led Alabama with 16.6 points per game last season, and was named to the All SEC second team. Shackelford also led the team in points the previous season, where he was also named to the All SEC second team.

Shackelford was also named to the All SEC freshman team in his first season, and has made the SEC academic honor roll twice.

