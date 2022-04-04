LawCall
Alabama’s Jaden Shackelford declares for NBA Draft

3/18/22 MBB Alabama vs Notre Dame NCAA Tournament Round #1 Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford...
3/18/22 MBB Alabama vs Notre Dame NCAA Tournament Round #1 Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford (5) Photo by Robert Sutton(Robert Sutton | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Star Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford has announced that he will declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Shackelford led Alabama with 16.6 points per game last season, and was named to the All SEC second team. Shackelford also led the team in points the previous season, where he was also named to the All SEC second team.

Shackelford was also named to the All SEC freshman team in his first season, and has made the SEC academic honor roll twice.

