$3M bond set for woman accused in Tuscaloosa drug bust

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was arrested and illegal drugs were found in a Tuscaloosa home Monday morning, according to West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents.

Agents arrested Celeste Akia McIntyre, 41, after executing a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of 26th Avenue.

During the search, they said they recovered nine ounces of methamphetamine, 25 grams of fentanyl, four grams of heroin, two grams of cocaine, two grams of MDMA and 1.5 pounds of marijuana.

McIntyre was charged with trafficking meth, trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute heroin, first-degree possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and four counts of failure to affix a tax stamp. Her bond was set at $3,080,000.

“Like everywhere else in the country, we’ve seen an increase of overdoses from fentanyl trafficking and use during the last few years,” said WANTF commander Capt. Brad Jones. “Many of the overdoses have happened to people who were unaware they had used something laced with fentanyl.”

Investigators said powdered fentanyl can be mixed into substances like methamphetamine and heroin, or pressed into counterfeit prescription pills.

“People should be aware that just a small amount can be deadly – it’s 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin,” Jones said.

