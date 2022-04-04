LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

$3M bond set for woman accused in Tuscaloosa drug bust

Arrest, drugs seized in Tuscaloosa bust
Arrest, drugs seized in Tuscaloosa bust(West Alabama Narcotics Task Force)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was arrested and illegal drugs were found in a Tuscaloosa home Monday morning, according to West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents.

Agents arrested Celeste Akia McIntyre, 41, after executing a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of 26th Avenue.

Celeste Akia McIntyre
Celeste Akia McIntyre(West Alabama Narcotics Task Force)

google map for my website

During the search, they said they recovered nine ounces of methamphetamine, 25 grams of fentanyl, four grams of heroin, two grams of cocaine, two grams of MDMA and 1.5 pounds of marijuana.

McIntyre was charged with trafficking meth, trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute heroin, first-degree possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and four counts of failure to affix a tax stamp. Her bond was set at $3,080,000.

Arrest, drugs seized in Tuscaloosa bust
Arrest, drugs seized in Tuscaloosa bust(West Alabama Narcotics Task Force)
Arrest, drugs seized in Tuscaloosa bust
Arrest, drugs seized in Tuscaloosa bust(West Alabama Narcotics Task Force)

“Like everywhere else in the country, we’ve seen an increase of overdoses from fentanyl trafficking and use during the last few years,” said WANTF commander Capt. Brad Jones. “Many of the overdoses have happened to people who were unaware they had used something laced with fentanyl.”

Investigators said powdered fentanyl can be mixed into substances like methamphetamine and heroin, or pressed into counterfeit prescription pills.

“People should be aware that just a small amount can be deadly – it’s 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin,” Jones said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama
Police in Hoover are investigating after a man died after being hit by a car in Hoover on April...
29-year-old man hit by car, killed in Hoover
Birmingham Police are investigating after three people were shot on April 3, 2022.
Three injured in early morning shooting in Birmingham
62-year-old woman, toddler found dead in Birmingham home
The body of a missing Florida mom was found this weekend in St. Clair County. WBRC Fox 6 spoke...
Springville residents shocked about Florida woman’s body found in barn

Latest News

Calera student dies following electric scooter accident
Source: WBRC video
Body of missing Florida mom found in St. Clair County
Source: WBRC video
Magic City Recovery project
Source: WBRC video
Public involvement meeting for 16th Street railroad crossing in Tuscaloosa