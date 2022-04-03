LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Trucking industry continues to experience worker shortage

Truck driver shortage
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Trucking companies across the nation continue to experience staffing shortages, following last year’s “Great Resignation” when millions of people quit their jobs.

According to the Alabama Truckers Association (ATA), 11 million people in the transportation logistics industry left their positions in 2021, creating a massive worker shortage.

On top of the “Great Resignation” leaving open jobs, the trucking industry is growing each and every year. Jobs in this field are expected to increase six percent by 2030.

Mark Colson, ATA’s president and CEO says over the next ten years, the industry estimates needing up to 80,000 new professional drivers.

Here in Alabama, that number is around 3,000-5,000 just to meet transportation needs.

ATA says commercial drivers are on the front lines supporting the community during critical times of need, but as Colson adds, that’s not the only profession in the industry in need of workers.

“We’ve been taking an aggressive approach to tell the stories of what it means to work in the trucking industry in Alabama and showcase those really great jobs that are available out there for diesel technicians and truck drivers and fleet managers and dispatchers,” said Colson.

There are training opportunities happening all across the state and ATA has more information about diving into the career on their website. There, you can also read about real people within the industry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
U.S. Senator Richard Shelby meets with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Sen. Richard Shelby won’t back Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court nomination
Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say
Police: 13-year-old runaway girl dies at hospital after found unresponsive at motel

Latest News

According to NWS Birmingham, Alabama historically sees more tornadoes in April than any other...
Alabama historically sees more tornadoes in April
Truck driver shortage
Truck driver shortage
Alabama typically sees most tornadoes in April
Alabama typically sees most tornadoes in April
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Arrest made in connection with missing Navarre woman Cassie Carli