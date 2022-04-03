Trucking industry continues to experience worker shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Trucking companies across the nation continue to experience staffing shortages, following last year’s “Great Resignation” when millions of people quit their jobs.

According to the Alabama Truckers Association (ATA), 11 million people in the transportation logistics industry left their positions in 2021, creating a massive worker shortage.

On top of the “Great Resignation” leaving open jobs, the trucking industry is growing each and every year. Jobs in this field are expected to increase six percent by 2030.

Mark Colson, ATA’s president and CEO says over the next ten years, the industry estimates needing up to 80,000 new professional drivers.

Here in Alabama, that number is around 3,000-5,000 just to meet transportation needs.

ATA says commercial drivers are on the front lines supporting the community during critical times of need, but as Colson adds, that’s not the only profession in the industry in need of workers.

“We’ve been taking an aggressive approach to tell the stories of what it means to work in the trucking industry in Alabama and showcase those really great jobs that are available out there for diesel technicians and truck drivers and fleet managers and dispatchers,” said Colson.

There are training opportunities happening all across the state and ATA has more information about diving into the career on their website. There, you can also read about real people within the industry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.